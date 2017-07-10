Manatee- Concrete is still being poured but it’s hard not to get excited for the opening of the Fort Hamer Bridge.

According to the herald tribune, the $32.7 million project linking Fort Hamer Road on the north shore and upper Manatee River Road on the south shore will be ready for an August 26th ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Though the ceremony is not finalized, what is a series of races put on by the Parrish YMCA, Parrish foundation and Manatee County Youth Rowing. A kid’s race, 6k, 19k and one-mile run and walk will take place at 6 am before the ribbon cutting ceremony and benefit the three sponsoring organizations. The only thing that could hinder construction at this point is bad weather.