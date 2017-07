SARASOTA —-A Sarasota County Firefighter scaled a high rise under construction to rescue a worker dangling from a scaffold in downtown Sarasota Monday morning.

The high angle rescue played out high above the street – eleven stories up – over Sarasota.

Firefighters say the construction worker’s scaffolding malfunctioned, leaving him hanging on the side of the building.

The worker was not hurt, and walked away from the rescue.