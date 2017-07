BRADENTON – A bicyclist is transported to Sarasota Memorial after a hit and run accident. The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved.

The reports says the incident happened Saturday, July 8th, at 10 P.M. at Whitfield Avenue and 15th Street East.

Witnesses say the vehicle was an older white or silver Ford Taurus with damage to the windshield.

The bicyclist, 20-year-old Tristan Todd, suffered serious injuries.

Contact Trooper Daniel Watson at 239-938-1800 with any information.