SARASOTA – This is Camp Crunch. Its grid-iron program is all about sports conditioning and athletic training in a small group setting.

Crunch Fitness Small Group trainer of the Year Mary Parrett says Camp Crunch is an affordable way to get private training in a small group setting. She says timing is the secret to its success.

“You are never late for class here. If you show up, you’re on time. We’ll always be on your schedule. We move at your pace”

With open–running time windows like 6 – 7 A.M. and 4:30 – 7 P.M. But when you do show up, be prepared for 55 minutes of training. The high intensity circuit works on five minute rounds with 30 seconds to change stations. Each exercise is modifiable and every day is different.

Parrett says with some consistency, you’re bound to make gains.

“We are very proud to see the accomplishments of our members. And as I’ve said, we’ve had weight loss gains, we’ve had endurance gains, we’ve had blood pressures go down and fatty livers go away and all sorts of great gains.”

Two and a half year member Rachel Radtke says training with Mary has changed her life and given her a boost of confidence.

“I never even knew what a box jump was. Now I can do a 36-inch box jump. I can do multiple burpees without throwing up. I can do pull-ups. There are things I have never done in my life. I can do planks. I can do push-ups. It’s awesome. I can do everything now.”

Parrett says its never too late to start. No matter your limitations; her oldest member is 78 years old.

“She came to me because she had fallen on the floor in her own house and it was hours before someone found her and she wanted to never be able to have that happen again. So she learned how to get up off the floor by herself not just one way, like five or six different ways and she’s still coming after a year and a half.”