CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A terrible crash in Englewood Sunday, July 2nd, killed four graduates of Lemon Bay High School.

A memorial service was held for one of the men, Austin Hirschy, Saturday, July 8th. It would have been his 22nd birthday.

A life taken to early.

“He was my best friend and brother.”

Last Sunday, Austin Hirschy, Keith Williams, Dustin Strong and Billy Solomon failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Rosemont Drive and Sunnybrook Boulevard. Their car crashed into an SUV before bursting into flames, none surviving.

Austin’s family and friends remembering how he lived instead of how he died.

“He was a caring, wonderful, giving young man. He wanted to help people and he loved his family.”

David Drew and Austin were friends since middle school.

“We had a lot of great times together and their family was just tremendous to me. They took me in and without Austin… I don’t know.”

Now holding onto the memories.

“He was a wonderful little boy… used to play football with him in my could sack.”

“There’s a lot to remember about Austin. Austin helped anyone he could.”

“He did a good deed. Anytime he could do one, it made him happy.”

Hes’s gone but not forgotten.

“He wouldn’t want us to be sad. He wants us to be happy and I know it happened, but they wouldn’t want us to be sad. So we just have to push through and be happy and live life knowing that there with us.”