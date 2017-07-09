MANATEE COUNTY – One Great Dane’s journey from near death is reaping the benefits from pet lovers who care.

Last month, a volunteer teacher outside a small village in Honduras found Marmaduke alone, tied to a pallet. The dog’s back leg was paralyzed, he had bacterial infections in both eyes and suffered from malnutrition.

With the help of Southwest Great Dane Rescue in Sarasota, Marmaduke was transported to Florida. He now lives in a loving foster home in Ellenton.

President of Southwest Great Dane Rescue Alexus Leedom explains the lengthy process of getting Marmaduke to the U.S.

“We were finally able to find a Mexican airline that would fly Marmaduke into the States got him to Miami. The whole trip was you know it took a lot of man hours just getting everything worked out. He needed a special crate. We went back and forth with a crate.  Are we gonna be able to get it?”

The rescue raised more than $3,000 for Marmaduke’s medical expenses.  You can donate here.

  • Lexy Leedom

    Please make your donation to Marmaduke’s medical expenses here: https://www.gofundme.com/savingmarmaduke or to our pay pal @ paypal.me/SWGDR

    Marmaduke’s medical expenses can also be paid directly to West Coast Vet Center by phone at (941) 925-2262 just tell them you’re a “FRIEND OF MARMADUKE!”

    Keep Marmy in your thoughts and prayers! He has a long road to recovery ahead of him and we need support from the Suncoast community to help get this sweet boy healthy again!

    To follow Marmys story like us on facebook at Southwest Great Dane Rescue or join our group “SWGDR”