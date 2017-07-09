SARASOTA COUNTY – You wouldn’t think this beautiful fish is an invasive species, not native to the Gulf. Lionfish cause problems in the surrounding waters of Florida. One of the biggest problems is eating other fish that help maintain the ecosystem.

So what better way to control the population than a lionfish derby?

Fifteen fishermen teamed up spearing as many lionfish as they could. Measuring, filleting, and dissecting at Mote Marine Laboratory Sunday.

Researchers at Mote continue to host these derbies to learn more about the species.

“We use these fish as samples to look at what their prey items are. We’re gonna keep the stomachs and use DNA fingerprinting to ID the prey items so we can learn just exactly what their composition the composition of their diet is,” said spokesperson James Locascio.

The total number of fish caught this year… 1097! That’s more than double from the amount caught last year.