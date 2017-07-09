NewsSarasota Crime Stoppers: July 9, 2017 By SNN Newsroom - July 9, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Charlotte Family and friends remember crash victim, Austin Hirschy Manatee Twenty-year-old seriously injured in hit and run accident News Get Up Get Active with Crunch #26: Camp Crunch Manatee Mom receives statue in honor of her son News Westcoast Black Theatre begins renovations SARASOTA COUNTY – These are the names and faces you need to know on this week’s Sarasota County Crimes Stoppers Fugitive Report. - Advertisement -POPULAR Seven injured in Venice crash; five kids not wearing seat belts News July 2, 2017 Monitoring sea turtle nests News July 2, 2017 Armed robbery with minor injuries Manatee July 2, 2017 Crime Stoppers: July 2, 2017 News July 2, 2017 Boat overturns during Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix News July 2, 2017 Stay Connected15,857FansLike6,327FollowersFollow1,278SubscribersSubscribe