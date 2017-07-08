SARASOTA – Fear isn’t in these young BMX riders vocabulary. Dressed head to toe in BMX gear, the riders learned how to navigate sharp turns and jumps on their bike.

The final day was Friday, each rider getting a medal for putting in hard work, and a little play.

Sarasota BMX Academy director Johan Lindstrom says the renovated track off Tuttle Avenue attracts more riders in this area.

And with the addition of the super cross track, Lindstrom says Sarasota is an elite BMX city.

See when Sarasota BMX hosts public riding days here: https://www.sarasotabmxacademy.com/