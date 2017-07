SARASOTA – The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe just passed the $4 million mark to renovate its campus grounds.

Founding artistic director Nate Jacobs says the renovations will provide the Troupe with a better equipped theater, allowing them to grow as a theater community.

The Troupe is breaking ground Monday, July 10th, in preparation of renovations to the Binz building as well as parking and lighting improvements.

