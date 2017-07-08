VENICE – A Venice resident is dead following a structure fire.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the fire occurred just after midnight Saturday, July 8th, at the 2600 Block of Carmine Road in Venice.

SCSO responded to the fire alongside the Sarasota County, Nokomis and Venice Fire Department and State Fire Marshal. Two deputies were taken to an area hospital for injuries received while attempting to rescue the victim. They were treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide exposure.

The investigation into the fire continues.