MANATEE COUNTY – A mother’s child is always the closest people in her heart. A local woman now has a daily reminder of her own son who passed away over a decade ago.

Christopher Cobb, a First Marine, died in 2004 while serving in Iraq at the young age of 19. Chris’s friends and stepfather also served in the marines, prompting him to join.

His mother, Sheila Cobb, was driven to tears when she received a special dedication to her son a statue in his likeness. Marine veteran Cliff Leonard designed the sculpture. Through tears of gratitude, Cobb describes the heartfelt gesture.

“It means really something to me that somebody is doing this. It’s been 13 years since Chris died and it’s really something that somebody wants to do for my son.”

Cobb says she knows Christopher will forever be in her heart, and she’s grateful for acts of kindness from people like Leonard who help her keep his memory alive.