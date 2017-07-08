MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies find a man dead after responding to a burglary call at a Bradenton residence at 1 A.M. Saturday, July 8th.

The report says deputies found 55-year-old Dwayne Hutchinson dead in an upstairs bedroom in the residence at the 1600 Block of Zipperer Road. Hutchinson’s wife, Melissa, told deputies two males accosted her downstairs while Hutchinson remained upstairs.

There is no confirmed cause of death but trauma to the body indicates homicide. The incident does not seem to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.