CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A man remains in the hospital after bitten by an alligator in Rotonda Friday, July 7th.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation says 51-year-old Scott Lahodik was diving for golf balls at the Rotunda Golf and Country Club when a gator gripped his left arm. He was able to free himself and call 911. He was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital.

It was previously reported Lahodik had left the hospital last night, but his daughter says this is because the family requested to have him unlisted for privacy reasons.

Lahodik underwent surgery and is in stable condition, but his daugther says he is in severe pain.

The alligator was later caught on the sixth hole of the golf course.