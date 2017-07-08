SARASOTA – Steep drops, sharp turns and dozens of rolling hills. This is Dena Dawson’s playground.

“It’s a little bit scary and my friends think I’m insane.”

The ride looks smooth but the 16-year-old BMX rider says you have to be in killer shape to make it through the course.

“It takes a lot of endurance because it’s a full out sprint for 40 seconds.”

Dena’s speed winning her placing fifth place at the 2016 World Championships in Columbia.

“It’s insane the level of progression in women in this sport.”

Supporting women BMX riders across the globe opens the door to new cultures. As much adventure as BMX brings, Dena also endures the danger. Flying through the air on two tiny wheels.

“Two years ago, I broke my collar bone and fractured both my elbows.”

The saying ‘as easy as riding a bike’ does not apply to BMX. The riders train for years before they get up the nerve to get over that big jump.

“Yeah, it was scary at first, especially the gate, but I kind of had an adrenaline thing going on with skateboarding so I loved it.”

Sarasota BMX director Johan Lindstrom says Dena has a great opportunity to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

“If she does well at this World Championships, and if she keeps her head straight, and she trains hard, she can go all the way.”

Dena’s looking to medal in two weeks at the World Championships in Rockhill, South Carolina. Continuing to pave the way for females competing in extreme sports.

“It’s cool to see the girls step up and hitting the jumps like the guys, and doing a lot of things, because back in the day, the girls didn’t have skill like they do now.”