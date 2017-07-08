BRADENTON – The Pompeyo family and their talented dogs appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ last month with thunderous applause. The family tells us what the appearance on the popular TV show means to them.

It started with Natalya Pompeyo and Jorge Nino training one shelter dog to be a circus star

“It’s not work for them. It’s not performing. It’s a playtime for them.”

Eighteen dogs, two kids and multiple circus tours later, the Pompeyo family lands on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

“One couple came and said, you guys should be on America’s Got Talent, and we were like, ‘oh, maybe be would be.'”

Last month, they made it past the first round on the popular show, even impressing Simon Cowell, who doesn’t smile for just anyone.

“He loved us, he loved dogs, he was just the sweetest guy.”

They’re no stranger to the spotlight. Their amazing rescue dogs act performing together for more than ten years. So why ‘America’s Got Talent’?

“Everybody, so many millions are watching us, and it gives us exposure.”

Exposure needed to achieve their dream of having a show in Vegas. Behind the dazzled costumes is a family still serving shelter dogs at triple a pet resort in Bradenton.

“Even if we aren’t going to adopt, we want to be foster parents, we want to help the dogs, we want to train the dogs who need help,”

Because dogs are their family.

“I love how they swim. Sometimes I even shower with them.”

Now the family waits. They’ll get a call telling them when to fly out for the next round of season 12. Until then they’ll practice, but you’ll have to watch the show to see the rest.

“We want to give the people a new taste of our show and they can see what else these pups can do.”