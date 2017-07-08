ENGLEWOOD – Families and friends pay their respects to the four young men who tragically lost their lives Sunday, July 2nd.

A memorial has been growing for Austin Hirschy, Dustin Strong, Keith Williams and Billy Solomon who died after they failed to stop at a stop sign. They crashed into an SUV and their car burst into flames. A memorial service was held for Hirschy at Lemon Bay High School. His friend, Brandy Butrum, says he always was willing to help someone in need.

“One of his last Snapchat stories, on his Snapchat story, was he was helping a homeless couple on the side of the road with a child. He went into the store, and he got them food. It gives me goosebumps, just thinking about it. Went into the store and got them food, and he thanked them, and he thanked them because he said, it made him feel good being able to help someone else.”

Hirschy would have been 22 Saturday, July 8th.