MANATEE COUNTY – Firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers, all on the receiving end during this special day.

Boast Volkswagen in Bradenton hosted a First Responders Appreciation event Saturday, Julyt 8th, honoring men and women who save lives, sometimes on a daily basis.

One such honoree is Bradenton native Alex Wentland. He joined the Bradenton Police Department a year ago. Observing police activity as a little boy sparked his interest in the field, and it doesn’t hurt that no two days are the same on his job. He says every time he gets off work, he has a new story to tell.

“I was working a night shift. And my first call was an animal complaint of some sort and we had to get animal control out there it was this whole in depth investigation and it was neat.”

Wentland adds he’s looking forward to his many years of service.