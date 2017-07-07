SARASOTA COUNTY – The Venice City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on the proposed fire fee.

According to the Herald Tribune, currently the council plans on the fee raising up to half of the fire department’s budget, with the remainder coming from the general fund.

The council set the not–to–exceed rate on May 16 in anticipation that it would raise about $4.4 million.

The proposed fire fee currently calls for each property owner, regardless of taxable value, to pay a Tier 1 fee of $154.46.

Then, each improved property — commercial, residential and institutional — would be assessed a Tier 2 fee, based on equivalent benefit units, which correspond to the replacement value of a structure, as listed with the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office.

The hearing on the fire fee starts at 1:30 p.m. in council chambers at Venice City Hall.