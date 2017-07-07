Mote Marine is concerned that a turtle may be in danger after getting caught on a beach chair.

That’s based on these loggerhead turtle tracks found on Longboat Key.

A Mote volunteer found these tracks during a sea turtle patrol the loggerhead’s sand trail had deep straight lines on either end.

Indicating that the turtle may have become tangled in a beach chair, which owners say is now missing, and traveled with it to the water.

Mote says beach furniture needs to be properly stacked at the dune line from dusk to dawn.

In this case an unsecured beach chair may have meant the turtle’s death.

Mote says anyone who sees the turtle should call their stranding investigations program so their team can get the loggerhead to safety.