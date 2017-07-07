SARASOTA COUNTY – A North Port couple is seeking a special exception from the city of North Port to operate a puppy kennel at the 3.53–acre home they rent, but what Bill and Martha Conrad learned since prompted them to take an active stance against Joe and Crystal Neuman, who are looking for the special exception.

According to the Herald Tribune, Conrad, the former mayor of Newberry, thought that they were purchasing a puppy bred by local hobby breeders who were friends of the Neumans.

Instead, the puppy Conrad purchased was bred by Marlin Troyer of Millersburg, Ohio, a USDA–licensed breeder, then shipped to the Neumans for sale.

When they left with their new dog, muffin, they found he had kennel cough.

The North Port City Commission is scheduled to host a public hearing on the matter at 6 p.m. July 11,.

On April 27, 2015, the city denied the Neumans’ application for a special exception on a 4–0 vote.