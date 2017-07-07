SARASOTA COUNTY – North Port City commissioners want an in–house fiscal analysis of the impact of the Atlanta Braves spring training complex will have on the city finances, as well as the potential effect on taxpayers, and on Thursday they conducted their staff to do just that.

According to the herald tribune, the directive carries with it a 45–day timeline, partly in hopes that it would be done before construction is scheduled to start, should the state approve a $20 million grant for certification of retaining spring training facilities.

To accomplish the analysis, City Manager Peter Lear said, the staff would modify a tool used to determine the economic impact of business developments.

The City Commission has yet to identify a funding source for the $300,000 a year for 30 year agreement.

Based on a study by Stantec, the West Villages Improvement District is pegging the 30–year impact on the region at more than $1.7 billion.