VENICE- More than 71% of voters approved Amendment 2 in November, and now the Florida Legislature and Governor Scott have signed a law regulating the medical marijuana industry.

Florida Senate Bill 8A is now in effect, and Dr. Barry Gordon says it does a lot to protect patient access.

“We wanted to keep the constitutional amendment wording as it was,” Dr. Gordon said. “With the qualifying conditions, but also that very important catch phrase, of similar and likewise debilitating conditions of the same kind or class, based on the discussion with your doctor that medical cannabis is an appropriate product for you.”

The law also eliminates the 90 day waiting period for patients. But Dr. Gordon is concerned that patients aren’t required to see their doctor again for 210 days.

“I don’t feel that’s appropriate,” Dr. Gordon said. “We schedule each and every one of those patients back for a follow up visit at the 90 day level, so we can assess what’s going on when they’ve got their products on board, and we’re seeing how their doing.”

Dr. Gordon says it can be confusing for patients who’ve never used cannabis before.

“I do get concerned about some practices that don’t have the high standards that ours do, that might send those patients out into the wild, Wild West of medical cannabis, without further consultation.”

Smoking is still banned but Dr. Gordon says there are plenty of other options for people to use medical cannabis.

“Vaping is allowed,” Dr. Gordon said. “Now Vaping in the form of an E-cigarette type of delivery system that is not combusting the actual flower of plant is what’s available now in Florida.

Now, the advantage of that is the repitivity of the delivery and the reliability.”

Oils and Edibles are also available for patients. Dr. Gordon says while the system isn’t perfect, patients are getting the medicine they need.

“Now we see patients coming back with the positive benefits every day, and as a physician that’s what you want to see, a lot of gratification going on right now.”