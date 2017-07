A fifty year old man is in the hospital after getting bitten by an alligator while diving for golf balls in Rotunda.

At around 1 p.m. Friday Charlotte County Fire and EMS along with Englewood Fire responded to 266 Rotonda Circle for report of a man attacked by an alligator.

They found a man bitten on the left arm.  Paramedics determined  that the victim should be transported as a trauma alert.

He was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers in unknown condition.

This is a developing story.