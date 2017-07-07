MANATEE COUNTY – Parrish marijuana activist Cathy Jordan may join a lawsuit filed Thursday that challenges a decision by state lawmakers to outlaw smoking medical marijuana.

Cathy Jordan has spent two decades on the front lines of the fight.

She is an ALS patient and she relies on marijuana as her medicine, and Orlando attorney John Morgan, who pushed to legalize the medical use of marijuana.

According to the Herald Tribune, a lawsuit filed Thursday by Morgan challenges the decision by state lawmakers to outlaw smoking medical marijuana.

Confined to a wheelchair by her disease, Jordan — a longtime Manatee County resident — used to protest outside the state Capitol.

In recent years, as the issue became more politically popular, she was embraced by many lawmakers and even had a failed piece of legislation — the Cathy Jordan Medical Cannabis Act — named after her.