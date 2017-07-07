SARASOTA – The Humane Society of Sarasota County needs your help fostering kittens. There’s an overload of them in South Florida and they have nowhere to go.

Adoption counselor Corrie Williams with HSSC says they provide all the supplies you’ll need so it’s completely free to foster a kitty.

One of the kittens that came to the Humane Society recently is Peter Pan. Originally, the staff thought he was a dwarf cat like the Grumpy Cat. Peter Pan was so tiny, it was like “he never wanted to grow up,” hence his name.

But turns out he had salmonella, which is rare in cats. Corrie fostered the little guy over the past couple weeks, and finally he’s healthy.

Now Peter Pan is adopted but other kittens like him need your help.

Contact the Humane Society at 941-955-4131 or stop by their office at 2331 15th Street in Sarasota.