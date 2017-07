MANATEE COUNTY – A chain reaction crash in Bradenton this afternoon snarls the Friday commute.

According to a witness on scene, the crash happened at the intersection of US 41 and Bayshore Gardens Parkway around 3 PM

As many as five cars were involved. One vehicle a gray Mercedes was sent crashing into a guardrail.

Two people were taken to hospital in the crash.

No report of injuries at this time.

Drivers should expect delays.