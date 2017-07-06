Plenty of volunteers hit our nation’s number one beach Wednesday for some 4th of July cleanup.

130 people volunteered to clean up Siesta Key Beach.

According to the Herald Tribune, The idea to hold the event, which was named “Clean up, Aisle Earth — Siesta Key Edition,” AND was started by three local restaurants: The Cottage, The Hub Baja Grill and The Beach Club.

The staff from all three restaurants had planned their own post–Fourth cleanup, but when they saw how visitors trashed it after this year’s Memorial Day weekend, they realized it’d be better to make it a community event — the more hands the better.

It took five weeks to organize the cleanup.