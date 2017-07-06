After 43 years of business, the dome flea market in Venice is closing July 16.

Going away are the two buildings of various items that are synonymous with old Florida plus the third building that sells local produce at 5115 State Road 776.

According to the Herald Tribune, The property has been purchased by RaceTrac, the gas station chain.

The vendors that span across generations are sorry to see the flea market leave the property, which hosts a historical sign noting that the site was previously the home of the Woodmere Lumber Yard, established in 1917 — an old spot for this part of Florida.

Most of the vendors spoke of the sense of community that has developed around the Dome and said they were hoping to find a new spot for the eclectic gathering.

No dates for construction of the gas station have been announced.