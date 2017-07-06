Bradenton Police Detectives are investigating a double shooting in East Bradenton that sent two people to the hospital.

The Bradenton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton around 11:30 am.

Lt. Brian Thiers told the media on scene that one victim was “extremely critical and the other victim was seriously wounded.”

The other person is said to be in stable condition.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is working Bradenton P.D. on this investigation.

This is a developing story.