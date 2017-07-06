If you enjoy traveling, the airlines are hiring.

There’s a pilot shortage and it’s growing.

Over the next 10 years, it’s estimated the aviation industry will need to hire more than 250 thousand pilots.

Universal Flight Services Aviation Career day is working to inspire the next generation of pilots.

Getting to make a living from his passion is just one of the reasons Base Chief Pilot for Silver Airways Rodney Johnson still loves taking to the skies.

“It’s definitely exhilarating, where you’re able to see the world around you,” Johnson said. “Fascinating if you could see it from that viewpoint, you can look down, everything looks clean, everything looks pure, and you’re taking people to destinations they want to go.”

And Silver Airways along with most other airlines are hiring. Universal Flight Services Allyson Tanzer says it’s a great time to get into the industry.

“A lot of the top tier pilots are retiring,” Tanzer said. “And so there is this kind of bubble that happened where there are not enough pilots to fill the shoes of those who have come before them, and so people 16-17 years old who are starting as young as that are now graduating into some pretty awesome opportunities and positions.”

The more training and flying time you have, the more opportunities are available.

“It’s an educated sport,” Rodney Johnson said. “So, if you’re going to get into it. You got to be willing to put in the work, understand it and learn it, apply the safety and all the regulations that come along with it. Very rewarding.”

Getting into the cockpit can take a lot of training, but the payoff can be worth it.

“Right now some of the, even regional airlines, are paying salaries at $60,000,” Tanzer said. “So if you get a loan out for something like $20,000 and get through your training, usually you see a pretty good return on your investment, in today’s climate especially?”

Want to know if flying is for you? Rodney Johnson says the best way to know is to get in the air.

“If it gets into your blood or your heart,” Johnson said. “You can have a great path in doing it, a lot of fun, and a lot of fun?”

Universal Flight Training and Services says there is also scholarships available for those looking to get into flight school.