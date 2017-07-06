SARASOTA COUNTY – What has become a routine bi–annual increase to Sarasota’s local business tax received extra scrutiny this year before ultimately being approved this week.

The 5 percent increase is likely to raise most businesses’ annual tax by less than $10, but it is expected to generate an additional $47,000 — and the total tax almost $1 million overall — for the city’s general fund that pays for basic services like police, parks and city operations, city leaders said.

The Herald Tribune says, City commissioners were wary of the increase two months ago but approved it Monday after a week of workshops in late June.

Every odd–numbered year since 1995 a routine 5 percent increase has occurred and date back to the state’s passage of the Dudley Bill in 1993.

The city always has accepted that step increase and those funds are added to its general fund, which is expected to total $66 million next year, city finance and planning leaders have said.