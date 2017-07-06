A Florida car chase through backwoods, fences, and even dodging cows.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies got a report of a stolen pickup truck Wednesday, and the chase begins.

The suspect tried to lose deputies in a cloud of dust on dirt roads.

When that didn’t work he went off–road, across cattle pastures, and through wooded areas destroying several fences.

A few cows got in the way, but fortunately they got out of the way, and they’re okay.

Some forty minutes later, the officers finally close in on the stolen pickup.

Deputies arrested Gregory Walker.

If you listen closely you’ll hear him tell officers why he didn’t stop.

“I was just giving ya’ll something to do.

Sorry…

Walker was charged with larceny, resisting an officer without violence, as well as fleeing and eluding police.