North Port now has a new City Manager.

North Port Commissioners voted Thursday to unanimously remove the “interim” title from City Manager Peter Lear.

He’s been working as the city’s top administrator on an interim basis replacing Jonathan Lewis, who took a job with Sarasota County.

Lear, a USF graduate and army vet, has worked for the city for nearly a decade.

Lee will oversee a city with 530 employees and a $110 million dollar budget.