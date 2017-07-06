MANATEE COUNTY – Managers of Manatee County’s Emergency Communications Center say they can now shave up to three minutes from call–processing time.

Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, or ASAP, allows outside alarm monitoring companies such as Brinks and Vector to send information directly to dispatchers, resulting in faster emergency dispatch for fires, medical emergencies and burglaries, with fewer chances of errors.

According to the Herald Tribune, ASAP eliminates the need for alarm companies to physically dial into the Emergency Communications Center to relay alarm information.

County officials say Manatee is only the second communications center in the state to adopt the new tech.

There are 25 agencies in the United States using it.

Half of all Manatee County property owners with alarm systems — roughly 75,000 homes and businesses — will benefit from the new technology.

That number is only expected to grow.