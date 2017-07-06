Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is now offering “Camp All Grown Up!”

It’s the first summer camp strictly for adults on the Suncoast.

It’s for adults 50 years and older, and each camp is small so campers can have an interesting, fun, and individualized experience.

The camp will offer activities like Kayaking, Pickleball, wine with dinner, and even shark catching from the Venice Pier.

Camps are running through August.

And for more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941–861–5000.