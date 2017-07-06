LAKEWOOD RANCH – If you have children and live in the Lakewood Ranch area, there is something you need to know.

A new policy that took effect Wednesday requires children under 16 to be accompanied by an adult after 6:00 P.M. every night.

Joseph Burton, who works at Nancy’s BBQ on Main St., thinks the new policy will benefit Main St.

“So a lot of First Friday events, things like that where the kids come out, they’re gonna need supervision,” Burton said. “I think that now that they have this rule, you know, maybe less kids will get in trouble and make less trouble for the rest of us here.”

Juliana Durie is a parent who takes comfort in kids being supervised more closely.

“I just think it’d be probably a little bit better when we have after hours things here that there’s no vandalism or skateboards ruining the curbs or things like that,” Durie said.

She said that having a 10-year-old daughter, the policy helps.

“I think it will be great because then I will have something to tell her, ‘You have to be home by this time ’cause there’s a curfew law,'” Durie said.

One event that drove Main Street to launch this “Parent on Site” policy is Music on Main, which happens the first Friday of each month.

“There was a lot of times when we had kids here late at night and they were just you know, doing a lot of stupid stuff, you know vandalizing stuff,” Burton said.

Hailey Yeager, a sales associate at Influence Style, says the vandalism is something the street’s small businesses want to end.

“It’s kind of disrespectful, and especially to all the businesses around here, if they’re vandalizing, it’s not a good scene,” Yeager said.

She supports the policy, but worries about the effectiveness of it.

“I think parents are still gonna let their kids do whatever they want because, I mean, if they’re letting them do it now, just because there’s rules in place, people still break the rules,” Yeager said.

Kids are encouraged to attend Music on Main and have a good time, but increased security will be on hand.

Something that Yeager & Burton admit they wouldn’t be too excited about if they were under 16.

“I wouldn’t like it, but I mean, I guess you just have to live with it,” Burton said.

“I would be kind of mad because when i was younger, I was a little rebellious, and if my parents said that I had to stay with them the whole time, I’d be kinda mad,” Yeager said.

“I’ll say I’ve never seen a teenager or anybody doing anything that they shouldn’t be doing,” Durie said. “All the kids in this area are very courteous, but I think it’ll just help in general.”

Lakewood Ranch property management says that if security or police see children causing any trouble on Main St., they will ask them to leave.