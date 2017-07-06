MANATEE, SARASOTA, AND CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Home prices rose 6.3 percent in May in Sarasota–Manatee, a rate that was slightly slower than in the state and nation.

Charlotte County, topped them all by posting a 7.9 percent jump in home prices compared with May 2016.

The Herald Tribune says, Florida posted the nation’s 10th–highest rate of year–over–year price hikes, at 6.4 percent. Prices nationwide moved up 6.6 percent.

From April to May, home prices rose 1.1 percent in Sarasota–Manatee and 1.0 percent in Charlotte.

Home values in Florida still remain nearly 20 percent off their pre–recession peaks.

Prices in Florida are projected to increase by 6.8 percent over the next 12 months, outpacing the 5.3 percent U.S. forecast.