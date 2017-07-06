About a dozen construction workers were evacuated from a worksite on Orange Avenue after a gas leak.

Sarasota County Fire Department and TECO responded just after 2:30. Battalion Chief Travis Dagenais says the found a cut two inch line in the back of the structure.

“It was hit by some construction crews who were working in the rear alleyway,” Dagenais said. “We did have an active leak. Our crews reacted quickly, deny any entry, and we evacuated the construction area.”

No one was injured in the leak. Dagenais says they monitored the area to make sure there was no gas in any of the structures, but fortunately the leak was outside in a well ventilated area.