City leaders are looking for the reset button on the Newtown redevelopment agency this summer to raise new funding for projects to revitalize the area.

The redevelopment agency was established a decade ago as a tax–increment financing district, but the district has yet to raise a dime.

According to the Herald Tribune , The City Commission set the district’s initial year in 2008, just before the recession pulled the rug out from beneath real estate value across the board.

The City Commission unanimously agreed Monday to pursue resetting the base year to the new, current value in hopes of finally starting to collect on the incremental increases as property values are expected to rise over the next several years.

If the city doesn’t reset the base year, estimates suggest the agency would not start collecting any money until 2027.