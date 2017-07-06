SARASOTA – What happens when the circus closes and a pup fails out of circus school? Little Sam is left looking for a home.

Sam grew up in a circus family, and the four-legged 6 year old is pretty talented. He’s bilingual! “He speaks both English and Spanish,” says Howard Small, a Veterinarian at Forest Lakes Animal Clinic.

“He’s gorgeous and he knows it,” says Al Beaulieu, a Kennel Tech at Forest Lakes Animal Clinic. There’s just one problem… he failed out of circus school.

“He will spin around in circles show off his looks, but I haven’t seen him do too many tricks,” says Beaulieu.

So what makes a dog fail his training? In Sam’s case it wasn’t the student’s fault, it was the teacher’s. “The previous owner like I said was a little overwhelmed and probably didn’t have enough one on one with him,” says Small.

With a little attention from his next owner, Sam should be a quick learner. But he does need to be an only child. “He’s just looking for that person he can bond with that doesn’t have another dog, cause he needs a person.”

A man’s best friend looking for a friend of his own.

“Sam is very loving and has a great disposition,” says Small. A little shy at first, but once he warms up to you he’ll never leave your side.

“He’s a cuddle bug and definitely a lap potato,” says Small. “He’ll just kiss on you and love you.”

Sam is 6 years old and potty-trained. Dachshunds can live to be around 17 years old.

If you want to meet Sam and adopt him send us an email at news@snntv.com with SAM in the subject line or visit Sam’s Facebook Page.

