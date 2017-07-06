In the face of a threatened lawsuit by a nonprofit group that promotes gun rights in Florida, the Bradenton Housing Authority has agreed to drop its no–weapons policy for residents.

In a letter sent to Florida Carry Inc. Officials on Monday, the authority agreed to meet all of the group’s demands.

In its previous letter, Florida Carry demanded that the BHA and its contractor, the Telesis Corp., deliver written notice to their residents that no firearm or weapon prohibition will be enforced unless the weapons are illegally possessed and that all lease renewals must not contain any prohibitions.

According to the Herald Tribune, Florida Carry maintained that the authority’s rules violate federal and state law and had threatened litigation.