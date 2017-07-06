BRADENTON- A stepfather admitted to shooting his 19 and 12 year old step kids.

“911 received a call at 11:30 am about a shooting that has taken place 1990 block of Sixth Avenue East,” says Lieutenant Brian Thiers, Bradenton Police Department.

According to investigators, the incident started with an argument. During the argument, the 19-year-old armed himself with a firearm. The stepfather, Joshua Rapolla armed himself with a handgun.

The argument escalated and Rapolla fired his weapon.

When officers arrived at the Bradenton home they found 19 year old Rufus Adams with a gunshot wound to his head and upper body and a 12 year shot in the leg.

“One is in critical condition and one is stable condition at this time, from the last update that we have had,” says Thiers.

The shooting was directed towards Adams and the 12 year old was accidentally shot.

Adams was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton and the 12 year old to All Children’s Hospital in St Pete.