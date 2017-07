SARASOTA – A single-vehicle crash happened on I-75 S. Wednesday, just south of the Fruitville Rd. exit.

A pickup truck was carrying roofing shingles in an attached trailer. The weight of the roofing materials was unevenly distributed, causing the trailer to wobble and pull the truck off the road.

The trailer landed on top of the truck, spilling out all of its contents.

The driver was not injured and was up and moving around to clean up the shingles.