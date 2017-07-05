SARASOTA COUNTY – North Port City officials have been crafting the city’s 2017–18 budget with an eye toward keeping the millage rate unchanged.

But, according to the Herald Tribune, because of a 12.7 percent increase in property values, that rate will bring in roughly $1.5 million in new revenues.

The current rate is 3.477 mills or almost $3.48 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. At that rate, property taxes would account for $15.7 million of the $36.4 million general fund budget — which is only a portion of the projected $130.7 million revenues for the 2017–18 fiscal year.

The current budget plan does not yet reflect how the city may pay for its contribution to the construction of the proposed Atlanta Braves spring training complex in the West Villages, which is anticipated at $300,000 a year for the next 30 years.

Among the key additions would be the establishment of a traffic enforcement unit for the North Port Police Department.