NORTH PORT- The North Port Police Department has requested 16 million dollars.

The department wants to start a Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Pelfrey says as the community grows there is an increase of traffic, traffic complaints. ““We really didn’t have the budget or the need for it, but our analysis shows that the past 3 years it’s a continual increase in our traffic crashes,” says Pelfrey.

“Traffic crashes causes officers to be pulled away from other scenes they could be preventing crimes and this unit can focus on the quality of life and traffic safety in general,” says Pelfrey.

There are 3 positions for this year, a sergeant and 2 officers, and if approved they will expand to 4 more officers during the next fiscal year.

North Port Police Officer AJ Fisher says speed plays a major factor in crashes and tells people to slow down.

“Our main objective is to watch for vehicles that are going faster than the rest of the normal traffic,” says Fisher.

Fisher says the traffic unit would do more than write tickets for violators.

“We want to educate the community, our main thing is for our community to know that when we’re out on the roads, were stopping people for safety and get on the roads and feel safe,” says Fisher.

The budget will also hire an IT tech and two additional school resources officers.