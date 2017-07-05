MANATEE COUNTY – Attention Lakewood Ranch parents: if your kids are under 16 and hanging out on Main Street, the town wants you to be with them.

The Sarasota Herald Tribune reports: Lakewood Ranch is starting a “parent on site” policy that requires all visitors under 16 to be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m.

This is in response to minors fighting, causing property damage, and being “generally disrespectful to visitors, merchants and the main street property,”

That’s according to main street property manager Amanda Zipperer.

Part of the policy states: Unaccompanied visitors under the age of 16 on the property after 6 p.m. will be asked to leave, or wait with a security officer until their parents arrive.