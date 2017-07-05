MANATEE – When it comes to cancer early detection is key. Manatee Gynecology is using 3D mammograms, hoping to catch cancer early and save lives.

According to breastcancer.org one in eight women will develop breast cancer, and more than 40,000 will die from the disease this year alone.

Gynecologist Kinnari Desai says 3D mammograms can make a difference. “3D mammography allows us to screen patients for breast cancer in a more accurate way than 2D mammography,” she says.

Rather than taking four compressed pictures, a 3D scan looks at the entire breast, separating tissue and identifying small tumors that would otherwise be missed. “It’s almost like a panoramic view of your entire breast and then it slices those images in millimeter segments so it’s sort of like flipping through a book,” explains Desai.

Having a 3D picture provides a 41% increase in invasive cancer detection, and compared to other scans it can catch cancer 15 months early.

“There were less callbacks and what callbacks means is sort of that ‘hey we think we saw something on the mammogram but we’re not sure,’ you need to come back and we need to get another photo,’” says Desai. “So those false sort of positives is what we call it rates declined, and we’re able to detect breast cancers earlier.”

The ultimate goal. In fact, if cancer is caught before spreading to lymph nodes, the five year survival rate is almost 100 percent.

“By the time you can palpate a mass in your breast and if it is cancerous it’s going to be pretty advanced,” says Desai. “So if we can find these cancers early before we can even feel them, that would be you know pretty good for these patients who get diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Desai says it’s recommended that women start getting mammograms at age 40. For more information on their services, you can visit their website.