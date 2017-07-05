SARASOTA COUNTY – The abduction of a co–workers son inspires a woman to create a program called Lets B Safe.

Brenda Zofrea is the creator of “Let’s B Safe,” a program focused on preventing childhood sexual abuse and abduction.

Zofrea decided to deliver the message in book form, by writing a rhyming book to help little kids identify the signs of strange behavior and teach. them how to stay safe from predators.

According to the Herald Tribune, since creating the program in the early 2000s, Zofrea has taken it to classrooms throughout her native New Jersey and most recently, Sarasota–Manatee.

Her program relies on community members who sponsor classrooms, and trained volunteers who go into elementary classrooms to read the book to kids.

While more than 10,000 children in Manatee County schools have already received the program, Zofrea’s goal is to work with community members and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County Let’s B Safe Fund to help find sponsors so that the program can be provided free to more children … books and bees for all.