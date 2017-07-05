SARASOTA- Training Primary Care Physicians while caring for an under served community. Sarasota Memorial Health Care’s Internal Medicine Practice at Newtown is now accepting patients.

“They will be able to get their preventive care here.” Dr. Wiese-Rometsch said. “They’ll be able to get their care for their diabetes, their high blood pressure, and the management of their chronic diseases.”

The practice will offer free or discounted care to patients without insurance. Newtown Resident Willie Mae Sheffield toured the new facility, and is excited to see doctors working in her community.

“By having the clinic here,” Sheffield said. “We will be able to get the service that we really need. And we won’t have to go so many miles away to get the service that we really need.”

Residency Director Dr. Wilhelmine Wiese-Rometsch says they met with the community to see what needs they could address.

“We felt that the greatest need was to provide care for the adults of Newtown,” Dr. Wiese-Rometsch. “We know the Health Department does a great job at providing care for the children of Newtown, but that was missing.”

Dr. Wiese-Rometsch says Sarasota is short about 50 Primary Care Physicians, and the residency program is working to change that.

“By having our resident physicians train here,” Dr. Wiese-Rometsch said. “Eventually we will have 39 here, 13 per year, some of those physicians are going to establish their roots here.”

Resident Physician Dr. Mallory Kimsey is looking forward to building relationships with her patients.

“They’re going to see us for three years,” Kimsey said. “And hopefully once we are finished with this program that they would follow us to wherever we’re going to practice, just to continue the continuity of care.”

Patients will also be able to see nutritionists, social workers, and legal aid representatives at the practice.

They are also working with Booker High School to provide opportunities for students to shadow medical, legal, and business professionals.